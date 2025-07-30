A serving police officer appeared in court on Wednesday to face charges relating to alleged sexual activity with a child and perverting the course of justice.

30-year-old Police Constable Nathan Henderson of Cleveland Police appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. The bearded officer, who had been on active duty until he was arrested on Monday, used a walking stick to enter the court room and spoke only to confirm his name and address, reports the BBC.

Charges of 11 counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child and one count of perverting the course of justice were laid down. No plea was entered and the Police Constable will remain in custody until he is due to appear at Durham Crown Court for a second hearing on August 28th.

The Teeside Gazette reports the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) have been notified of the arrest of the serving officer.

Cleveland Police covers the districts of Hartlepool, Redcar and Cleveland, Stockton-on-Tees and Middlesbrough.