A 43-year-old asylum seeker from Pakistan appeared this week before a court in London on charges of allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl multiple times.

Kamran Khan, 43, faces two counts of rape, two counts of forcing a child under the age of 13 to engage in a sex act, two counts of forcing a child to witness a sexual activity, and four counts of sexually assaulting a child.

According to the Daily Mail, the Pakistani asylum seeker held his head in his hand as he entered not guilty pleas at the Inner London Crown Court this week, with the assistance of an Urdu language interpreter.

Prosecutors allege that between September of last year and July of this year, Khan raped an eight-year-old girl twice.

They also accuse the Pakistani national of forcing the young girl to make him ejaculate, and molesting her genitals with his hands and penis.

He is additionally charged with forcing the eight-year-old to watch another person have sex.

Khan will appear again before the court in January, when he will face a seven-day trial over the alleged child sex crimes.

The supposed asylum seeker, who is described as being a resident of Streatham High Road in south London, has been remanded in custody until then.