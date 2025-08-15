West Yorkshire Police have arrested a 16-year-old male in Huddersfield “on suspicion of murder and rape” of a 13-year-old girl.

A 13-year-old girl in Huddersfield, Yorkshire was reported to the emergency services as being unresponsive late on Monday evening. She was rushed to hospital but died in the early hours of Tuesday morning, West Yorkshire Police said in a statement of Thursday evening, as they announced an arrest.

A post-mortem examination of the deceased child was inconclusive, they said, and the cause of death is still being treated as unexplained.

A 16-year-old male, who would not be identified given he is legally a minor and who is a resident of Huddersfield, was arrested “on suspicion of murder and rape”. He remains in police custody.

The same 16-year-old suspect was also arrested by West Yorkshire Police at the same time for a further suspected rape, which police described as being a “Separate incident”.

Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson said of the alleged killing: “We are continuing to conduct a number of enquiries today following the death of a 13-year-old girl following an incident… we continue to treat her death as unexplained at this time, pending more enquiries.

“Those enquiries are complex and are likely to be lengthy as we work to fully understand the circumstances of the girl’s death. Specially trained officers are supporting her family at this time.”