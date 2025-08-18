Watch Live: Donald Trump Holds Joint Meeting with European Leaders, Zelensky

President Donald Trump holds a joint meeting with European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on Monday, August 18.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte traveled to Washington, DC, on Monday to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war while Zelensky is at the White House.

Also in attendance at the White House are Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Trump met with Zelensky earlier Monday in the Oval Office after holding a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin last Friday.