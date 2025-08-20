Germany Charges Chechen Suspected of Plotting Israeli Embassy Attack

BERLIN (AP) – German prosecutors announced terrorism charges Wednesday against a man who they say may have planned to attack the Israeli Embassy in Berlin and intended to join the Islamic State group in Pakistan.

The suspect, a Russian national identified only as Akhmad E. in line with German privacy rules, was arrested on Feb. 20 at the capital’s airport as he prepared to board a flight. He has now been indicted on charges of supporting a foreign terrorist organization, attempted membership in such a group, and preparing a serious act of violence.

Federal prosecutors said in a statement that the suspect initially planned to carry out an attack in Germany, possibly on the Israeli Embassy. He allegedly found instructions for making explosives on the internet but was unable to pursue the plan because he couldn’t get a hold of the necessary components.

At the same time, the suspect was allegedly translating propaganda into Russian and Chechen for IS. Prosecutors said he intended to join the group in Pakistan and get military training, and that he financed the trip by taking out two contracts for expensive smartphones, which he then sold.

He allegedly sent a video declaring loyalty to the group to a suspected IS member outside of Germany shortly before his departure.

The indictment was filed earlier this month to a court in Berlin, which will now have to decide whether to send the case to trial.