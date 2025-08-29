The leftist British government has agreed to a scheme that will allow dozens of Palestinians from Gaza to come to the country as university students with, in some cases, taxpayer funded scholarships.

Despite mounting public anger over the mass migration agenda imposed upon Britons — who consistently vote against allowing in more foreigners only for governments to do the opposite — Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party government has agreed to let in around 40 people identified as students from Gaza in the coming weeks, according to the BBC.

The left-liberal public broadcaster reported that at least nine of the Gazans will have their studies subsidised with taxpayer money through the mostly government-funded Chevening scheme for migrant students pursuing masters degrees in Britain.

Meanwhile, around 30 more Palestinians will be brought to the country with fully-funded scholarships provided through private institutions after reportedly being signed off by open borders advocate Home Secretary Yvette Cooper.

The BBC reported that the cohort of Palestinians would be the first to come to Britain as students since the start of the 2023 conflict between Israel and the Hamas terrorists responsible for the October 7th terror attacks. Yet, the departure of the students will be dependent on Israel clearing each individual for international travel.

Additionally, it was reported last week that the government has also organised for between 30 and 50 children for Gaza, who are said to either be critically ill or injured, to come to Britain to receive medical care. They will each be accompanied by an unspecified number of family members, the government said in a statement.

The scheme, organised by the Department of of Health, Home Office, and Foreign Office, will rely on the Hamas-controlled health ministry in Gaza to select the children and for the World Health Organisation to arrange their travel to the United Kingdom.

Members of Prime Minister Starmer’s Labour Party and other MPs wrote to Downing Street demanding that the government provide medical care to children from Gaza “without delay”.

It comes as Starmer bent to pressure from his leftist base to announce that the government is provisionally planning to officially recognise Palestine as a state at the meeting of the United Nations general assembly in September, further souring relations between London and Jerusalem.

Israel has accused the UK and France, which also plans to recognise Palestinian statehood, of rewarding the terrorism of Hamas.

Commenting on the move last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: “The Prime Minister of Britain says we will reward you with a de facto state which is committed openly to repeating the October 7 massacre over, and over and over, again. They say they recognise Israel’s right to defend itself, they always add that… they recognise Israel’s right to defend itself as long as Israel doesn’t’ exercise that right”.