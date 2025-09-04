At least one person has died after a mass stabbing took place at the tribal headquarters of a First Nation native group in central Canada.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police said that multiple people were hospitalised and one victim has died after a stabbing attack on Thursday morning at the Hollow Water First Nation on the shores of Lake Winnipeg.

The RCMP said that the suspected attacker also died during the incident, Canadian public broadcaster CBC reported. The motive and identity of the suspect remain unclear.

In a statement to the Daily Mail, the police force said: “Our officers are gathering information to determine what exactly occurred this morning and we will be providing a more detailed update early this afternoon.”

“Our sincere condolences to everyone within the community of Hollow Water First Nation and to everyone who has been affected by this senseless act of violence.”

The Manitoba Shared Health provincial authority told the broadcaster that two people were airlifted to Winnipeg’s Health Sciences Centre, while a further six were taken by road to the hospital.

The Hollow Water First Nation tribe said that the “Chief and Council would like to express their condolences to the families and everyone affected by this tragedy.”

“RCMP are in the community, and are investigating. Currently, the community is safe and there is no imminent danger to anyone.”