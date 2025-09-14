The centuries-old UK military force known as the Royal Marines is increasingly drawing young Christians to its ranks as Europe is rocked by war and rumours of war.

Such is the influx the elite unit’s assault course water tank is often called upon to help perform baptisms.

According to the Daily Mail commando fledglings attempting to earn the coveted green beret are now regularly attending Sunday services at the training centre in Lympstone, Devon.

In the last 18 months church attendance at the base has risen rapidly and now often exceeds the on-site chapel’s 150 capacity. The report details:

And at least 26 recruits underwent a full immersion baptised earlier this year in the training centre’s Regain Tank – a 4ft deep tank with ropes suspended above which candidates have to traverse. The increase in church attendance appears to be prompted by young men looking for meaning and direction rather than fears of deploying to a combat zone or a future war with Russia, recent studies by the Bible Society suggest.

Details of the new-found interest in Christianity were originally revealed in an article entitled The Quiet Revival for the Globe And Laurel magazine – a Royal Marine publication.

In the article, Royal Naval chaplain Reverend A Gascoyne wrote: “Many recruits drop into the bible session on Thursday nights bringing their questions and sharing their experiences.”

He affirmed recruits he had spoken to about their interest in God and baptism said they were searching for a new moral code, adding “My impression from talking with recruits is that many are unimpressed by the ‘fridge magnet’ slogans and philosophies that litter social media feeds.

“They are looking for a lived experience and a moral code that is both coherent and can stand up under pressure.”

The history of the Royal Marines dates back to 28 October, 1664, with the formation of the Duke of York and Albany’s Maritime Regiment of Foot soon becoming known as the Admiral’s Regiment.