Majority of Britons Want Prime Minister Starmer to Resign: Poll

A majority of Britons want Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer to resign as pressure continues to mount on the faltering left-wing government in Number 10 Downing Street.

According to a survey of 2,050 adults in the UK by polling firm Opinium, 54 per cent of voters want Prime Minister Starmer to resign from his post, including over a third (34 per cent) of 2024 Labour voters.

The survey found that Starmer’s net approval rating has fallen by two points over the past two weeks, reaching a new low of -42 per cent.

This puts Starmer on par with former PM Rishi Sunak’s low recorded when he controversially left D-Day ceremonies early in June of last year, and just two points ahead of lows recorded by Boris Johnson as his government collapsed.

Meanwhile, Starmer is barely above water among those who voted for his party in last year’s general election, with just 41 per cent approving compared to 39 per cent disapproving.

Conversely, Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party has continued to surge, increasing its support by a percentage point over the past two weeks to 31 per cent, followed by Labour at 22 per cent and the Conservatives at 17 per cent.

The survey found that just 67 per cent of 2024 Labour voters would vote for the party again, while 12 per cent said that they now back Farage’s Reform party.

The further decline in support for Starmer and his Labour Party comes in the wake of multiple scandals, including two major resignations.

At the start of the month, former Deputy PM and Housing Minister Angela Rayner was forced to resign over unpaid property taxes. This was followed by British Ambassador to the United States Lord Peter Mandelson stepping down over leaked emails with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Yet despite the disappointment in Starmer’s handling of the economy and immigration, there does not appear to be a clear consensus option to replace Starmer so far, with the Opinium survey finding that 13 per cent would favour Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham and five per cent would back Health Secretary Wes Streeting.

The Westminster rumour mill has thrown up leaks of purported plots by Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband to potentially dethrone Starmer. Miliband previously led the Labour Party between 2010 and 2015 and has become a leading advocate for the green agenda in Britain.

Some Labour MPs have even publicly stated that they are willing to defect if Starmer fails to improve the party’s performance in next May’s local elections.