Hamas Terrorists Rejoice as UK, Australia, and Canada Recognize Palestinian State

A delighted Hamas terrorist organization acknowledged the recognition of a Palestinian state by the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia in a Sunday statement, applauding the appeasement move as “an important step” and reward for its murderous anti-Israel activities.

“This recognition is an important step in maintaining the right of our Palestinian people to their land and holy sites, and to establishing their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital,” Hamas stated, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Hamas, which is sworn to Israel’s destruction continued, said it was “a deserved outcome of our people’s struggle” and a stop to Israel’s war against it, which it labeled a “brutal genocide” in Gaza, must follow the declaration.

As Breitbart News reported, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia announced on Sunday they now recognize Palestine as a state, despite accusations it would be rewarding the Islamist Hamas terrorists behind the October 7th terror attacks on Israel.

That move was immediately condemned by relatives of people still being held captive by the Palestinian terrorists after the October 7 terrorist massacre.

The Islamists responded to the appeasement from the three western nations even as UK Prime Minister Sir Starmer denied it would represent a “reward” for Hamas, saying his push for a two-state solution would be the “exact opposite of [Hamas’s] hateful vision,” as it would ultimately require the terror group to give up control of Gaza.

The PM further accused Jerusalem of conducting a “relentless and increasing bombardment of Gaza,” adding: “The starvation and devastation are utterly intolerable. Tens of thousands have been killed, including thousands as they tried to collect food and water. This death and destruction horrifies all of us. It must end.”

French President Emmanuel Macron claimed Thursday that recognizing a Palestinian state would isolate Hamas in an interview however its response has been totally opposite.

RELATED: Never Again: Jewish Law Student in Texas Describes Surviving October 7 in Israel

As Joe Pollak of Breitbart News has noted, recognition of a Palestinian state is being used as a form of pressure against Israel to stop the war in Gaza, which continues because Hamas refuses to release its remaining 48 Israeli hostages (20, at most, living).

Israel is also demanding that Hamas disarm and leave power so it cannot launch future terror attacks.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meanwhile blasted the countries proffering a prize to Hamas, the BBC reports.

“It will not happen,” he said. “A Palestinian state will not be established west of the Jordan River.”