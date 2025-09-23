Watch Live: Donald Trump Meets with Zelensky at U.N.

President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the United Nations on Tuesday, September 23.
Trump spoke before the U.N. general assembly earlier Tuesday, as well as meeting with Secretary-General António Guterres.
The president called out the assembled dignitaries for not helping him in his efforts to broker peace in multiple conflicts since returning to White House as he continues to try to end the Russia-Ukraine war.
