The suspected Afghan knifeman who allegedly stabbed three people and killed a man walking his dog in London reportedly illegally entered Britain but was later granted asylum by the government.

On Monday evening, horror struck the London suburb of Uxbridge as a 49-year-old man was repeatedly stabbed in a gruesome attack as he attempted to intervene on behalf of a 45-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy from being attacked by a knife-wielding man.

While police quickly arrived on the scene and the 22-year-old Afghan suspect was tasered and arrested, the 49-year-old dog walker died on the scene. Additionally, the 45-year-old victim is said to have suffered life-altering injuries and the 17-year-old sustained lighter wounds.

Residents reported that the suspect had been living as a renter in the home of the 45-year-old over the past half-year and that he had chased the two victims from the house with a knife before the man walking his dog attempted to intervene.

According to The Telegraph, the Afghan man had entered the United Kingdom illegally on the back of a lorry truck in 2020. Despite entering the country illegally, the British government reportedly decided to grant him asylum and leave to remain status under the Conservative Party government in 2022.

A nearby resident said of the attack: “Who would have thought taking his dog out for a walk that it would be the last time leaving his house? I’m thinking do I have to look over my shoulder? Do I have to be paranoid?

“I have seen him walking his dog, I have a dog so our dogs play. He lives just around the corner.”

Footage of the heinous attack quickly went viral on Tuesday and has sparked discussion of the mass migration agenda imposed upon the country by the two Westminster establishment parties.

Academic and prominent supporter of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party, Professor Matt Goodwin, remarked: “Living in the UK is now a deeply radicalising experience.

“I no longer recognise my country, and I am beyond furious with the so-called ‘leaders’ who have done this. They clearly despise us.

“They are more interested in protecting the rights of people who break our laws over the law-abiding majority who respect our laws.”

As opposed to previous cases involving foreign nationals, the Metropolitan Police revealed within hours that the suspect was from Afghanistan. This came as a result of a policy change in the wake of the Southport mass stabbing to prevent online speculation and misinformation from stoking community tensions.

There has been no official confirmation from the Home Office, however, as to whether the suspect did indeed enter the country illegally before being granted asylum.

The department said in a statement: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those impacted by this horrific incident.

“We are receiving regular updates from the Metropolitan Police. The priority must now be for the police to investigate so those responsible can be brought to justice.”