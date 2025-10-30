Crikey! Woke Aussie Mayor Bans ‘Bad for the Planet’ Outdoor Gas Barbecues

Residents of Sydney, Australia, will be banned from cooking on certain outdoor gas barbecues in a move by the city’s woke mayor to save the planet by reaching net zero emission targets.

As Breitbart News reported, City of Sydney council led by Lord Mayor Clover Moore formally endorsed a ban on gas connections at a meeting on Monday, with 60 out of 84 submissions supporting the proposal for all new homes and businesses to follow local government orders and go electric.

Now it has been confirmed the ban in Australia’s biggest city will include outdoor gas appliances like barbecues that connect to household gas sources. It will not include barbecues connected to a portable gas bottle.

Left-wing Moore claimed the reforms would not only improve residents’ health – but also save them money – an argument previously used by New York City when it adopted the same strictures on freedom of choice in 2023, as Breitbart News reported.

Not everyone is happy with the Sydney council’s continued push into citizens’ everyday lives – and it doesn’t stop at outdoor grilling.

Sydney radio 2GB host Ben Fordham hit out at Moore on the back of news last week that pubgoers in the city could not stand up and have a drink outside a local pub.

“It’s Clover’s world order,” Fordham said, per the Daily Mail.

“No standing up and drinking outside a pub unless you’re standing at a cocktail table, and no having an outdoor cook-up with your mates in the backyard unless you’re using an electric barbecue.”

The changes in Sydney will take effect on January 1, 2027 and the response has been anything but overwhelmingly positive for veteran leftist Moore, with many taking her to task for trying to continually control city residents.

A council spokesman said the city was “committed to having net zero emissions in our area by 2035.”

“Reducing fossil fuels is a key part of this,” he reportedly said.

“Until this happens, we’re looking at other ways we can electrify residential homes and reduce new gas connections within the City of Sydney.”

Clover Moore’s push to personally forestall an impending environmental armageddon one outdoor barbecue at a time ironically came within days of fellow climate doomer Bill Gates finally conceding there are more problems facing humanity than “climate change.”

