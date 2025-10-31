Prominent right-wing German influencer Naomi Seibt announced that she will seek asylum in the United States under the Trump administration, decrying the lack of freedom in her home country and claiming to be politically persecuted by Berlin.

Seibt, who rose to prominence as an “Anti-Greta” figure railing against the green agenda and who has become a leading voice against the open borders agenda in Germany and Europe, beseeched President Trump to grant her asylum.

She said that as a vocal supporter of the anti-mass migration Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and as a free speech advocate, she has faced “political persecution” in the form of “intelligence surveillance, state media defamation, [and] Antifa threats”.

Writing on X, Seibt accused the German government of “supporting left-wing violence, covering up migrant crimes, and silencing dissidents with mass house raids.”

“The tax-funded propaganda media monopolize the narrative and defame the Trump administration – even Charlie Kirk – constantly,” she continued.

The influencer told Fox News that she has filed for asylum under Section 208 of the Immigration and Citizenship Act, given that she is fearful of imprisonment or political violence if she returns to Germany.

“It is illegal to damage the reputation of a politician in Germany. This law was extended under Angela Merkel, Article 188, and now people are being arrested. And their houses are being raided for just social media posts. As soon as I come back to Germany, I feel that they will try to arrest me,” she explained.

Although the Trump administration has enacted strict border controls to clamp down on illegal immigration, the White House has reportedly suggested it would be open to allowing in asylum seekers from Europe who are facing censorship and other forms of political persecution for their beliefs.

While Seibt has applied for asylum, she said that she ultimately hopes to become a U.S. citizen, saying that the “country has given me so much hope”.

She has already garnered some support for her quest, saying that she discussed the move with X owner Elon Musk, a fellow supporter of the AfD, with whom she has cultivated a relationship over shared concern about the current state of affairs in Germany.

“Elon has been terrified of going to Europe and knows that there is an extremely high threat and has confirmed this to me personally. That’s when I made the decision to apply for asylum myself. He gave me his approval for that,” she said.

The increasingly censorious regime in Berlin has also drawn rebuke from the Trump administration, specifically Vice President JD Vance, who excoriated Germany’s lack of political freedom during his landmark address to the Munich Security Conference earlier this year.

Referring to the so-called cordon sanitaire firewall in Berlin, in which all other parties have refused to work with the poll-topping AfD, Vance told the Conference in February that German democracy will not survive if it tells “millions of voters that their thoughts and concerns, their aspirations, their pleas for relief are invalid or unworthy of even being considered.

“Democracy rests on the sacred principle that the voice of the people matters. There is no room for firewalls. You either uphold the principle or you don’t,” the Vice President said.

This advice was apparently not heeded, with the German government’s Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) political spy agency branding the AfD as an “extremist” organisation in May, mainly over its opposition to mass migration. While the classification is currently being appealed, it could ultimately pave the way for the government to enact additional surveillance on the political party, including the wiretapping of party communications.