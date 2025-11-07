Militants from a German Antifa cell have claimed responsibility for an arson attack on a leading populist politician’s car outside his family home, which was previously doxed online by leftists.

Posting on the far-left platform Indymedia, an Antifa group said that they “destroyed” the BMW car belonging to MP Bernd Baumann, the managing director of the Alternative for Germany parliamentary group in the Bundestag, with an “incendiary device” on Monday evening.

“Form one, two, three, many hammer gangs! Antifascist alert, whether with a hammer or a Molotov cocktail! We don’t want to see any sexists, racists, or fascists in our city! All you damn MAGAfreaks, you will follow [Charlie] Kirk to hell!” the group wrote.

Among their list of grievances were the upcoming trials of fellow Antifa radicals in Germany and the recent designation of the far-left international network as a terrorist organisation by the Trump administration in the United States and Viktor Orbán’s government in Hungary.

They wrote: “In times when the everyday, murderous, racist practices of Nazis, ordinary citizens, and cops are constantly increasing, when the military sealing off of Europe, Germany, and the USA against refugees is intensifying, and when the US president babbles about loving the smell of deportations in the morning and uses the military against anti-racist protest and resistance, in these times it is urgently necessary to organise militantly anti-fascistally.

“In other words, to do exactly what the accused Antifa members are now being charged with.”

On Monday, the Hamburg police confirmed that an investigation has been launched into the alleged arson attack, which the force noted impacted several cars, some of which were burned out “completely”. The police force said that State Security officials have been brought in to take the lead of the investigation.

Baumann told Die Welt that due to being targeted by far-leftists, he has had to install steel doors and get a guard dog, saying: “My house is constantly being attacked. My wife is really scared.”

The MP said that just last month his home address was published alongside two other AfD politicians in Hamburg on the same Indymedia platform by an anonymous author.

He went on to accuse the local prosecutor of dropping cases against far-left radicals over claims that the perpetrators could not be identified. But Baumann said that in reality, authorities know exactly “where Antifa lives” but that there has been “no pressure to prosecute” them.

In a statement, the co-leaders of the AfD party, Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla said: “An attack on a leading representative of the largest opposition party is a direct attack on democracy in Germany,”

The expressed hope “that the AfD parliamentary group can count on the solidarity and support of the other parliamentary groups in the German Bundestag in the fight against these enemies of democracy.”

It is unclear how much support the populist party will have from fellow lawmakers, with one party, Die Linke (The Left) openly chanting the Antifa slogan “alerta, alerta, antifascista!” as they entered the Bundestag earlier this year following national elections.