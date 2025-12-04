Watch: Former Miss Universe Australia Finalist Fights Off Three Attempted Carjackers

A former Miss Universe Australia finalist joined her father to successfully fight off three brazen carjackers by hitting back as the potential thieves struck in broad daylight on a street in Melbourne.

Elizabeth Kalash, 28, jumped in to defend her 60-year-old father Amir after being attacked by the thugs as they attempted to make off with her car, 9News Australia reported.

“I saw my father get pushed, shoved, assaulted, thrown to the ground, and obviously tried to defend him,” Elizabeth told the outlet, who shared footage of the incident.

“They tried to attack me and then after that they fled off and then came back to collect items they’d dropped.”

One of the suspects was spotted sitting inside a grey Hyundai by a male victim at a residential address at around 12:20 p.m. local time, according to a press release from Victoria Police.

Kalash’s 60-year-old father confronted the suspect before being attacked and that’s when his daughter rushed to join the fray.

She stepped in and started swinging punches at the thieving trio.