Watch: Former Miss Universe Australia Finalist Fights Off Three Attempted Carjackers

Melbourne Police block areas around Flinders Street and Melbourne Docklands as suspicious
Getty
Simon Kent

A former Miss Universe Australia finalist joined her father to successfully fight off three brazen carjackers by hitting back as the potential thieves struck in broad daylight on a street in Melbourne.

Elizabeth Kalash, 28, jumped in to defend her 60-year-old father Amir after being attacked by the thugs as they attempted to make off with her car, 9News Australia reported.

“I saw my father get pushed, shoved, assaulted, thrown to the ground, and obviously tried to defend him,” Elizabeth told the outlet, who shared footage of the incident.

“They tried to attack me and then after that they fled off and then came back to collect items they’d dropped.”

One of the suspects was spotted sitting inside a grey Hyundai by a male victim at a residential address at around 12:20 p.m. local time, according to a press release from Victoria Police.

Kalash’s  60-year-old father confronted the suspect before being attacked and that’s when his daughter rushed to join the fray.

She stepped in and started swinging punches at the thieving trio.

“The victim’s daughter heard the commotion and came to assist when a stolen silver Lexus registration ‘SAMWAN’ pulled up and another man and woman exited the vehicle,” police said. “The male offender assaulted the male victim, causing him to fall backwards onto the ground.”

The suspects drove over the male victim’s foot and fled the scene in the Lexus, police added.

“It was definitely a fight reaction and the adrenaline definitely kicked in for me,” Elizabeth recalled of the incident. “I don’t think they actually expected anyone to come out and react in that sense, so it definitely was a shock for them as much as it was for me and my father.”

“As I saw my father hit the ground … your heart genuinely breaks,” she told 9News. “I could not visually see what happened to my father and I didn’t know … what was going to happen to him with him being on the ground.”

The brave beauty queen’s father was hospitalized with a serious foot injury and has since been released. “We’re both doing ok … Dad is recovering … we’re just still a little bit in shock after the whole incident,” she told 9News.

Police later released details of the three suspects, two men and one woman:

The male is perceived to be Middle Eastern in appearance, about 180 cms tall, aged between 35-40 and unshaven.
He was wearing a black hat, dark sunglasses, black “nina Pasadena” brand hoodie, blue work pants with prominent reflective strips and brown work boots.
The second male is perceived to be aboriginal in appearance, about 175 cms tall, aged between 35-40 and unshaven.
He was wearing a black hat with white motif, brown AC/DC t-shirt, dark coloured pants and dark shoes
The woman is perceived to be Aboriginal in appearance, about 155 cms tall, aged between 35-40 and wearing a black beanie, white T shirt, and dark maroon hoodie.
Follow Simon Kent on Twitter: or e-mail to: skent@breitbart.com

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.