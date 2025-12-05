LONDON (AP) – Edinburgh Airport says no flights are operating on Friday morning due to computer problems in the air traffic control system.

The airport says teams are working on the issue and will resolve it as soon as possible.

The airport, in a statement released on X, advised passengers to check with their airlines for the latest flight information.

Edinburgh Airport is Scotland´s busiest airport and served some 15.7 million passengers in 2024. It is also the sixth busiest airport in the UK.