‘Too White and Male’ — Woke Museum Issues Guide to ‘Decolonising’ Father Christmas

Too white. Too male. Too judgemental. These are just three of the accusations a woke museum has made about Father Christmas in a bizarre guide to “decolonising’” the man in red and white. It is also demanding Santa be more understanding and nicer to naughty children lest they feel oppressed.

The Sun reports Brighton and Hove Museums in the UK published a blog post on its website suggesting Santa should work alongside his elves on the presents production line to show they are equals.

Mrs Christmas should also emerge from the shadows and take her place at his side at a time when Christmas is being reassessed in many parts of the world as a symbol of everything it was never designed to be part of.

The group, granted £900,000 (U.S.$ 1,207,915) of taxpayer cash in October, says Santa’s “naughty and nice” list teaches children the “coloniser has the power to judge all people” and the time has come to right the wrongs of centuries of disinformation and hurtful attitudes.

The post was written by the museum’s Joint Head of Culture Change, Simone LaCorbinière and defies historical records which show Father Christmas first appeared in English folklore as a spirit of winter and universal good cheer in the 15th century.

He was referenced in carols as “Sir Christëmas,” but the character became a distinct personification of Christmas feasting in the 17th century, notably in pamphlets and plays as a symbol against Puritan bans on Christmas.

The mythical figure then evolved into the modern gift-giver in the Victorian era when merging with the American Santa Claus figure.

The woke post redefines Santa and points out a host of “problems” with the accepted character, reading: “The tale of a white, Western Santa who judges all children’s behaviour has problems.

“As he visits each nation, he determines if the children deserve presents based on being ‘naughty’ or ‘nice’. But who decided Santa should be the judge of children’s behaviour in every community?”

LaCorbinière tells parents Santa should be a “more diverse character who celebrates cultural exchange.”

She said: “Have Santa learn about different cultures rather than judge them. Stories could show him experiencing their traditions.”

Santas should include some “Mother Christmases”, with the posting adding: “Patriarchy and colonialism went hand in hand.”

The Sun report notes senior Tory MP Sir Alec Shelbrooke said: “At a time of goodwill and festive cheer, it seems woke do-gooders would rather everybody was miserable.

“This is the worst possible use of taxpayer funds.”