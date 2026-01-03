Nicolás Maduro’s Vice President: ‘We Don’t Know Where He Is’

Vice President of Venezuela Delcy Rodríguez claimed on Saturday morning that the Venezuelan socialist regime has no information on the current whereabouts of dictator Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores after President Donald Trump announced their capture.

Rodríguez, speaking over the phone with VTV, the Maduro regime’s flagship propaganda outlet, claimed that Venezuela has been “violated, attacked, and assaulted” by the United States and demanded that the U.S. government immediately shows “proof of life” of Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

“In light of this brutal situation and this brutal attack, we do not know the whereabouts of President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores,” she said. “We demand that the government of President Donald Trump provide immediate proof of life for President Maduro and the First Lady.”

“President Maduro had already been very clear and had warned the Venezuelan people that an attack of this nature could occur due to the desperation of the United States’ energy greed,” she continued.

President Donald Trump announced in the early morning hours of Saturday that Maduro and Flores were “captured and flown out of the country.” The announcement came moments after a series of air strikes hit several locations across Caracas and other states in Venezuela.