European Central Bankers Signal ‘Full Solidarity’ With Fed’s Jerome Powell

The chairs of a dozen European and global central banks responded to U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s declaration of war on the U.S. President by declaring “full solidarity” in a joint letter on Tuesday.

Central bank bosses including key figures like The Bank of England’s Andrew Bailey and the European Central Bank’s anti-Trump chair Christine Lagarde [above, left] co-signed a letter praising the “integrity” of Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell after he broadcast a statement on Sunday, characterised as a “declaration of war” on the U.S. President, alleging lawfare.

Powell said he’d received a subpoena from Justice Department on Friday, and threats of criminal indictment regarding his testimony before the Senate Banking Committee last year. He claimed the inquiries into his taxpayer-funded renovations of Fed offices and his testimony were actually “pretexts” for political interference by President Donald Trump in monetary policy.

These claims have not been substantiated and President Trump denied knowledge of or involvement in the claimed legal developments. U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro responded to Powell’s allegations to say attempts to contact the Fed by the Attorney’s Office had been “ignored” and this necessitated the use of legal process.

She said this is “not a threat” and implied Powell had overexaggerated things, stating: “The word “indictment” has come out of Mr. Powell’s mouth, no one else’s. None of this would have happened if they had just responded to our outreach.”

Nevertheless, the European central bank bosses accepted Powell’s version of events at face value and rallied to his defence. In their letter, they stated “we stand in full solidarity” with “respected colleague” Powell, noting his “integrity” and “unwavering commitment”. They wrote: “The independence of central banks is a cornerstone of price, financial and economic stability in the interest of the citizens that we serve.”

The Guardian called the letter an “unprecedented statement”. Beyond Lagarde and Bailey, also signing were the chairmen of the central banks of Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, Norway, Australia, Canada, South Korea, Brazil, South Africa, as well as the Bank for International Settlements.

Christine Lagarde is a French lawyer who had previously been the French Finance Minister, the chief of the International Monetary Fund, and now is the chair of the European Central Bank. As previously reported of the key globalist: