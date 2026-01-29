German police are still no closer to identifying a suspect over the left-wing terror attack that plunged much of Berlin into darkness for days during freezing weather, and have posted a bounty to encourage the public to turn in those responsible.

The German security services are offering an unprecedented €1 million ($1.2 million, £870,000) reward for information leading to the identification of those responsible for a sabotage attack against a critical power line in the city earlier this month. Believed to be the work of a left-wing terror cell, the attack struck a precisely chosen point on the city’s power grid that left “approximately 45,000 households and 2,200 commercial customers in the Berlin districts of Nikolassee, Wannsee, Zehlendorf, and Lichterfelde”.

The city’s rail network and five hospitals were also impacted. Some areas in Berlin’s south west were without power for five days, meaning the attack took the record for the longest power cut since the Second World War, taking the title from another near-identical left-wing attack in Berlin less than six months before.

Germany has a major state security apparatus including a political police force that spies on groups it believes pose a threat to the post-war constitutional order. Yet three weeks after the latest attack the German government has admitted it is still “largely in the dark” about who the actual perpetrators are, reports Die Welt.

Part of the problem appears to be that in Germany, as is the case in many Western nations, the de facto government position is that left wing terrorism either doesn’t exist or doesn’t matter. Far from having developed intelligence networks in the left-wing scene, Berlin appears to be attempting to investigate a violent extremist group that reportedly used sophisticated techniques to cover its tracks from a standing start.

But the magnitude of the Berlin attack has made the problem too big to ignore, and now Germany says it is going to start looking into the problem.

“Left-wing terrorism is back”, said Federal Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt this week, in a clear reference to the deadly left-wing terror groups like the Red Army Faction that stalked the old Federal Republic of Germany in the 1970s. Making implicit that the German state simply hadn’t been paying attention to the hard left until now, Dobrindt added: “There is a need to catch up in the fight against left-wing extremism”.

To aid this, Germany’s internal spy agency is to receive greater resources to examine left-wing groups.

Berlin is also launching a large-scale public information campaign to advertise the one-million-Euro reward for information. Posters appealing for information are to appear at subway and bus stations and the public are to be leafletted.

The Federal Criminal Police Office are to ask “On January 3, 2026, unknown perpetrators damaged high-voltage power cables leading to a Berlin power plant by arson… Can you provide any information about the crime or the perpetrators? Did you observe any suspicious persons and/or possible acts of crime or preparation in the area of ​​Bremer Straße?” and will appeal for any photographs or videos the public may hold.

The appeal by authorities to the public to help in the investigation comes as German politicians vote on a new law to mandate utility and infrastructure companies harden their equipment to make it less easy to sabotage. As reported, the law will impact 1,700 essential service providers, passing the cost of counter-terrorism to either taxpayers or those businesses — and in turn, their customers — as a corrective after state failure to anticipate, surveil, and interdict against ultra-left terrorist cells, thereby preventing attacks.

Despite the serious and ongoing nature of the left-wing terrorist threat in Germany and wider Europe, whether this new decision to investigate the problem presages a change in the mindset of the intelligence community and the government ministers that direct them, or if it will quickly be forgotten will only be proven in time. In the United Kingdom, for instance, the domestic intelligence agency MI5 hailed the establishment of a new unit targeting “left-wing, anarchist, and single-issue terrorism, or LASIT” in 2020, which was then never spoken of again.

