Senior Kremlin security official Dmitry Medvedev said in remarks released for publication on Monday the world is getting very dangerous and needs to calm down, adding Russia is an oasis of sanity and does not want a global conflict.

Russia’s brutal 2022 invasion of Ukraine kicked the lid off hell and triggered the biggest confrontation between the West and Moscow since the depths of the Cold War.

Medvedev chose to ignore that simple fact even as U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoys are trying to negotiate an end to the war Moscow visited on its neighbour and which still goes on.

Reuters reports Medvedev, who has repeatedly hurled invective at Kyiv and Western powers while warning of the risks of an escalation of the war towards a nuclear “apocalypse”, said the West had repeatedly ignored Russian interests.

“The situation is very dangerous,” Medvedev told Reuters, TASS and the WarGonzo Russian war blogger in an interview at his residence outside Moscow. “The pain threshold seems to be decreasing.”

“We are not interested in a global conflict. We’re not crazy,” said Medvedev, who served as Russian president from 2008 to 2012.

He then hastened to add, “A global conflict cannot be ruled out.”

When asked about the flurry of global events of January in Venezuela, over Greenland and elsewhere, Reuters reported Medvedev said that it had all been simply “too much.”

