Spain: Court Orders Madrid to ‘Immediately’ Start Registry of Abortion Objectors

The High Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) on Monday ordered the city’s authorities to “immediately” begin creating a registry of conscientious objectors to abortions, following a years-long refusal by Madrid’s local government to comply with its creation.

In 2023, Spanish leftist lawmakers introduced a series of reforms to the nation’s existing abortion law that, among several other equally questionable changes, called upon the mandatory creation of a registry of healthcare professionals who exercise conscientious objection to performing abortions.

Several local governments of the nation’s autonomous communities (states) refused to comply with the registry in the following years — which prompted socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to formally demand that Madrid and other communities comply with the registry in October 2025.

Weeks later, in November 2025, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, President of the Community of Madrid reiterated Madrid’s refusal to create a “list of doctors” in Madrid who refuse to perform abortions, stressing, “I’m not going to make a list of doctors. Never. Never,” and reportedly proclaiming, “go abort somewhere else.”

“I will not force a doctor in the Community of Madrid to act against their conscience and freedom. I will never blacklist doctors,” Díaz Ayuso reportedly said in October.

At press time, Madrid remains as the sole region in Spain that has not complied with the registry according to the outlet El Español after Aragón, Asturias, and Baleares complied with Sánchez’s October request. The Spanish Health Ministry brought the matter of Madrid’s refusal to courts.

Local outlets reported that TSJM, Madrid’s highest court, issued an injunction in favor of the Ministry on Monday, ordering the Madrid government to “immediately begin” the administrative process towards creating the local registry of conscientious objectors to abortions.

The court specified that, although the ruling does not entail the immediate creation of the registry, it imposes the obligation to initiate the necessary administrative procedures for its preparation and approval.

“The obligations — legal and agreed upon — that have not been fulfilled to date by the defendant Administration are clear, precise, and specific,” the court order reportedly read.

Madrid government sources reportedly affirmed to El Español that the court’s order “does not change anything,” asserting that the court only “accepts the injunction” and but “has not yet entered into the merits of the case.” The source claimed that the Madrid government will appeal the court’s injunction.

“The Community of Madrid is already complying with the guarantee of the right to conscientious objection for doctors and with the provision of voluntary termination of pregnancy services,” the sources reportedly said.

“Legal victory for abortion rights,” Spanish Health Minister Mónica García celebrated through social media.

“The courts rule in favor of the Ministry of Health and compel Ayuso to guarantee abortion in the public health system,” she continued. “It was the only region that refused, referring 99 percent of cases to the private sector. That’s over now.”