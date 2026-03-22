Prime Minister Viktor Orbán cast next month’s elections in Hungary as a key pillar of the American-led effort to retake the West from the progressive globalists of Brussels and other European capitals.

While it appears that populist parties appear to be on the rise and potentially set to take power in key Western nations such as the United Kingdom and France within the next few years, Hungary, which has been a lone MAGA ally in Europe over the past decade, faces the prospect of falling under the control of the Brussels umbrella.

Prime Minister Orbán, currently the European Union’s longest-serving leader, faces a tough re-election battle in April against Péter Magyar, a former member of the governing Fidesz party who broke ranks to form his own Tisza party in 2024, promising greater alignment with the EU, particularly on issues such as the Ukraine war.

Recent polling from the government-affiliated Nézőpont Institute found that the electoral alliance between Orbán’s Fidesz party and the Christian Democratic People’s Party (KDNP) would win 46 per cent of the vote, compared to 40 per cent for Magyar’s Tisza. However, the close margin could mean that turnout could play a determinative role on election day.

Emphasising the stakes of the election for the international populist movement during his keynote address at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Budapest on Saturday, Prime Minister Orbán said that the West is in the midst of the greatest political realignment in a century, with the United States leading the way under President Donald Trump.

“The struggle for the soul of the Western world is going on at many levels. In the universities, in the academies, in the churches, and even in the economy. We work on the political front lines of this great struggle,” the Hungarian leader said according to Magyarnemzet, warning that in many fellow European nations, the globalist left remains in power.

“They are still able to hold on to power, even though our American friends are right when they say that Brussels has put Europe in an unsustainable situation over the past twenty years. For Brussels, it is not the European people who come first; it is the migrants. Terrorist threats, crime, anti-Semitism, anti-Christianity and economic turmoil. This is what their policies have brought.”

“And democracy is dying in Europe because Brussels directly interferes in national elections and supports federalist forces with money. Brussels does not guard the treaties; it betrays them. And this is happening now, before the April elections here in Hungary, they are openly demanding that there be a pro-Brussels and pro-Ukrainian government in Hungary. Well, it won’t happen, my friends,” Orbán vowed.

In contrast, the Prime Minsiter noted that Hungary has successfully protected itself from mass migration, as well as from “gender propaganda and wokeness”, while publicly embracing Christian values, including that “the mother is a woman, the father is a man, and the family is the most ancient and most important institution of our nations.”

“Progressive censorship is over, we can say without reprisal that we do not want migration, we have curbed the green madness, the created world can only be protected in accordance with economic interests, the two must work together. The world can thank President Trump for this change,” he added.

In a video address to the conference, President Donald Trump “endorsed” Prime Minister Orbán, saying that he has been a “strong leader who has shown the entire world what is possible when you defend your borders, your culture, your heritage, your sovereignty, and your values.”