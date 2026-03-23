Reports: Iran Placing Pedro Sanchez Messages on Missiles Fired Against Israel

The Iranian military is placing stickers on missiles with messages thanking Spain’s socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez for his opposition against the U.S and Israel over the war in Iran, outlets reported on Sunday.

HispanTV, Iran’s Spanish-language regime propaganda network, published a video clip of stickers presumptively being placed on missiles through social media.

The outlet published the video alongside a message written in Spanish that reads, “The Iranian Armed Forces have thanked Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez by placing a thank-you sticker on a ballistic missile before it was fired at Israel.”

“Of course, this war is not only illegal, but also inhuman. Thank you, Prime Minister,” the sticker, which features a photo of Sánchez, reads in English.

Israel Hayom reports that the Iranian regime-linked Tasnim News Agency published photos of the stickers already placed, and detailed that they are part of a broader propaganda campaign launched by the Iranian regime at the start of the war. The outlet Türkiye Today noted that the Iranian state-run Mehr News Agency also shared the footage.

Tasmin, on Sunday night, published a photo of the sticker thanking Sánchez its official Telegram channel alongside another sticker that reads, “Thank you to those who expressed sympathy in London for Trump’s war crimes in Iran.”

The post’s message, in Persian, reads, “The inscriptions on the missiles that will soon be fired toward the occupied territories.”

Sánchez has repeatedly expressed his opposition to the United States and Israel’s ongoing military actions against the rogue Iranian Islamic regime. Last week, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the European Council summit, Sánchez reiterated his opposition to the conflict while expressing the need to be involved in a “diplomatic solution in a de-escalation of this war in Iran and in the whole Middle East.”

“We are against this war because it is illegal There’s no reason behind it, and it’s causing a lot of damage. Civilians, of course refugees, and the economic consequences that the whole world, especially this global south, is already suffering,” Sánchez said.

On Sunday, Sánchez published a social media post calling for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz “and the preservation of all the energy sites of the Middle East.”

“We stand at a global tipping point. Further escalation could trigger a long-term energy crisis for all humanity,” Sánchez wrote.

“The world should not pay the consequences of this war,” he continued.

The Spanish newspaper El Mundo reported on Friday that Sánchez expressed “deep concern” over the escalation of hostilities in the Middle East during a press conference in which he harshly criticized the United States and Israel for what he described as an “illegal” war against Iran — and stressed, “I am very angry” over the ongoing conflict.