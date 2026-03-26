There are up to a thousand “no-go zones” across Europe and thousands more “sensitive” neighbourhoods as a result of decades of mass migration policies and the failures of multiculturalism to integrate disparate groups of foreigners into Western society, a report has found.

The report, “No-Go Zones, Immigration and the Rise of Parallel Societies,” from the conservative New Direction Foundation for European Reform think tank, estimated that there are between 900 and 1,000 urban areas that could be deemed as “no-go zones”, in which there are elevated levels of crime, social fragmentation, and weakened state authority.

Authored by Maxime Hemery-Aymar, of France’s Observatory of Immigration and Demography (OID), directly linked the mass migration and open borders agendas to high-crime areas, the breakdown of social norms, and even the fostering of Islamist terrorism.

Indeed, the think tank found that 63 per cent of Islamist terror attacks in Europe between 2010 and 2025 had a “verified link” to an identified no-go zone.

“So-called ‘sensitive neighbourhoods’ in Europe remain fertile grounds where such vulnerabilities can be exploited: community withdrawal, perceived exclusion, and petty crime create a conducive context that jihadist recruiters know how to leverage,” the report stated.

The report found a “strong correlation between demographic composition and spatial dysfunction,” stating that identified no-go zones had an average of 40 per cent foreign-born populations, compared to the EU average of 20 per cent and the EU urban average of 30 per cent.

“Therefore, the share of the foreign-born population in the studied no-go zones is more than 100% higher than in the rest of the EU,” the report noted.

The paper also pointed out that the rise of foreign-born populations has directly correlated with the rise of no-go zones, “suggesting a parallel dynamic between rising immigration levels and the progressive development of high-crime, state-withdrawn urban enclaves.”

While some governments have tacitly acknowledged the presence of no-go zones, often couched in euphemistic terminology, legacy media have attempted to refute their existence, often by responding to a literalist interpretation they themselves manufactured with incredulity.

Acknowledging that standards such as the “priority urban districts” in France, “dangerous places” in Germany, or “vulnerable areas” in Sweden lack uniformity, the report sought to formalise metrics to determine whether certain areas qualify as “no-go zones”.

These included a certain homicide, sexual violence, and robbery rates per 100,000 residents, the presence of youth gangs, high numbers of unemployed people and school dropouts, reports of antisemitism, homophobia, or gender-based restrictions.

Additionally, the report also factored in state withdrawal, such as police or emergency services refusing to enter the area, amid attacks on officers or firefighters, as well as increased NGO presence, which they said served as a “proxy for state retreat”.

Such factors were weighted and factored into a score of 0 to 10, ranging from a place with “low risk” to a “critical no-go zone” which serves as a “de facto autonomous area; full disengagement of state and emergence of enclaves.”

Out of the 17 areas studied by the think tank, the Franc-Moisin neighbourhood in Saint-Denis, France, received the highest score of 10. This was followed by the La Castellane area of Marseille, the Molenbeek area of Brussels, Belgium, and the Rosengard area of Malmö, Sweden, all of which scored 9.4.

Islamisation also appears to be heavily correlated with the rise of no-go zones in Europe, with the report stating that a “parallel trajectory can be observed between the number of officially registered mosques and the emergence of

no-go zones” in France.

This perhaps comes in concert with the finding that migrants from certain regions of the world have a harder time integrating into European society, such as the Middle East, Horn of Africa, and South Asia, which the paper noted have “different norms regarding gender roles, education, religion, and civic life, areas that clash with European liberal democratic standards over time (non-violent society, gender equality, homosexuality acceptance).”

Left-wing do-good efforts also appear to be correlated with the rise of no-go zones. Government housing programmes aimed at low-income migrants are actually creating more divides within societies, given that immigrants are “disproportionately confined to the limited social housing stock,” rather than being spread out across the country, the report claimed.

To remedy the situation, the think tank argued for significant immigration reform, particularly of family reunification, otherwise known as chain migration, which has been a chief driver of immigration in recent years. The report also called for increased deportations, stricter limits on residency and citizenship, as well as coordinated investment in policing to restore order, and incentives to see natives return to their cities.

Presenting the report to the EU Parliament this week, President of New Direction and the co-chairman of the European Conservatives and Reformists Group (ECR) group, Nicola Procaccini, said that “if we allow these enclaves to grow, we are not just losing our streets, but also the very values of freedom and equality that define our civilisation.”

“For too long, those in power, especially on the left, have tried to ignore the issue of no-go zones, claiming that it is nothing more than a right-wing conspiracy. Today, with data in hand, we are able to show that these places are tragically real and that the time to act to resolve the problem is now.”