Divers Find 2,000-Year-Old Roman Gladius Sword in Shipwreck

Divers found a 2,000-year-old Roman shipwreck in a Swiss lake that yielded Roman gladius swords, among other preserved historical artifacts.

Archeological officials said of the discovery, “The richness and diversity of this collection of goods, in an excellent state of preservation, make this discovery exceptional.” The exploratory mission was a joint undertaking of the Cantonal Archaeology Office of Neuchâtel (OARC) along with the Octopus Foundation, and the Archaeological Service of the State of Fribourg, the New York Post reported.

A shipwrecked vessel was discovered in Lake Neuchâtel in Western Switzerland after aerial photography showed signs of the vessel at the bottom of the lake.

A 2025 investigation revealed that the lakebed housed historical artifacts dating between 20 and 50 AD that had belonged to a Roman merchant vessel. Explorers found the artifacts grouped together, rather than scattered about, and in excellent condition.

The divers found many amphorae — used to transport olive oil from Spain — as well as utensils, tools, and wagon wheels.

The most unique find were the Roman gladius swords, described as “a short-edged weapon” used by Roman legionnaires.

The archaeological finds will be displayed at the Laténium Archaeological Museum in Hauterive in the Lake Neuchâtel region. Before displaying the historical items to the public, the objects must be first subjected to conservation-restoration treatment.