U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed the two crew members of a U.S. Army Apache Helicopter that crashed near the Strait of Hormuz are uninjured and “fine”.

A U.S. Army AH-64 Apache, a helicopter gunship well suited to patrolling waterways and hunting small attack boats, was lost on or near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday. Its two crew members were rescued and it is not immediately clear why the crash happened.

U.S. President Donald Trump made a brief statement on the loss as he boarded Air Force One overnight, stating: “the pilots are fine… nobody injured. We are going to issue a report tomorrow but the pilots are fine”.

UPDATE 0700 ET — CENTCOM statement

Following the comments from President Trump earlier, the promised report from U.S. Central Command has now arrived. They said two crew members from the Apache helicopter were rescued at 19:33 Eastern Time on Monday evening, which would make it the early hours of Tuesday morning local time in the Persian Gulf “after their helicopter went down near the coast of Oman while patrolling regional waters.”

The two crewmembers were “safely rescued” after two hours and are in stable condition, CONTCOM said. An investigation into the crash is now underway.

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President Trump also gave a short update on the state of negotiations with Israel and Iran after the ceasefire was broken in recent days, leading to strikes. Stating that was already over, President Trump said a new agreement was just days away, and said: “we have ongoing negotiations in Iran and with Iran, and that hasn’t stopped. We could have a t least an idea one or two days from now. I think it’s going well. The blockade continues to hold, nothing is getting through out blockade.”

He continued, saying of Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu and the exchange of fire: “he was hit, and then he hit back, and now they’ve called it quits.

“So they’re going to leave each other alone for another week or so… they’ve both agreed through me to stop and we’re in the final throes of what will be a very good deal that will not allow in any way, shape or form nuclear weapons. And the Strait will pen up right away, it will open immediately upon signing which could be in two or three days.”

The U.S. Army’s AH-64 Apache, the type lost over the Strait on Monday, is a Cold War warrior designed to destroy Soviet tanks in north Germany in the case the conflict turned hot. Conventionally armed with an auto-cannon and Hellfire anti-armour missile, it has recently acquired the Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS), one of the new generation of low-cost, medium-effect small guided missiles.

Well suited to shooting down fast, unarmoured, high-threat targets — like drones, such as have dominated the battlefield in Ukraine, or Iran’s fleet of bomb-laden speedboats — the APKWS goes some way to address the often asymmetric nature of modern warfare, which has sometimes seen thousand-dollar drones shot down with million-dollar missiles for want of a better alternative.