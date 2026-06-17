Spanish far-left MEP Irene Montero of the Podemos Party on Tuesday protested against President Donald Trump at the European Parliament by singing a modified version of the “Happy Birthday” song, calling him “Mister Genocide.”

“Happy birthday to Trump. Happy birthday to Trump. Happy birthday, Mister Genocide,” Montero sang during a European Parliament debate with the European Union’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas.

Tuesday saw Kallas appear before the European Parliament for a debate on the role of the European Union’s role in “efforts for peace and stability throughout the Middle East” after President Trump announced that a peace agreement between the U.S. and the Iran’s Islamic regime has been struck.

Montero used her participation at the debate to criticize President Trump and the E.U. over the developing situation at the Middle East.

“Honorable Members, what is Europe celebrating?” Montero asked the European Parliament. “Because Iran is celebrating that it has won, and Donald Trump — since he can’t celebrate his own victory, is celebrating his 80th birthday by building his own Roman Empire, pitting his gladiators against each other to beat each other to a pulp, just as [Georgian-Spanish fighter Ilia] Topuria was beaten to a pulp.”

“What is Europe celebrating? Can we celebrate that we’ve prevented a genocide? That we’ve stopped an illegal attack by the United States and Israel against Iran?” She continued. “Can we celebrate that we’ve severed ties with Israel? That we’ve stopped the occupation of Lebanon? No. We can’t celebrate any of that.”

Montero, then addressing Kallas, asked her, “What are you celebrating, Ms. Kallas? Are you celebrating Donald Trump’s birthday? Then let’s sing to him” before singing “Happy Birthday” to President Trump.

Montero formerly served as Spain’s Equality Minister under the administration of socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez between early 2020 and late 2023. The 38 year-old far-left MEP has been a staunch critic of President Trump’s local and domestic policies, as well as those who support them.

Speaking at the European Parliament in January, a month before the start of the conflict in Iran in February, she accused Trump of being the “Hitler of the 21st Century” and called for Europe to “isolate” Trump and leave NATO, urging Europe not to assist the United States’ military actions against Iran. At the time, Montero told the European lawmakers to look towards Canada’s embrace of communist China as an alternative to being “Trump’s lackeys.”

In January 2025, days after President Trump began his second term, Montero accused Trump of being a “delinquent” and a “fascist” for implementing policies towards securing U.S. borders and crack down on illegal migration in the United States. She also deeply lamented Trump’s victory at the 2024 presidential election under the premise that “fiving up on feminism means that sexism wins.”

As Breitbart News reported in February, Montero has openly bragged that Spanish government’s mass amnesty plans for illegal migrants is an is an electoral strategy and is intended to “replace” conservative voters with foreigners. Montero is widely expected to represent Podemos as a prime ministerial candidate in the 2027 general election.