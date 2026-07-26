Trump and Zelensky to Meet in Washington this Week

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, a White House official confirmed, as diplomatic efforts to end the war with Russia pick up speed.

“President Zelensky is slated to meet with President Trump at the White House on Tuesday,” the official told AFP on condition of anonymity on Friday as reported by Euronews.

Zelensky said this week he had spoken with Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff and the U.S. president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as part of efforts to revive stalled talks aimed at ending the four-year war, the report notes.

U.S.-led efforts to end the war have fallen to the wayside as the conflict with Iran took center stage in internatrional affairs.

Trump and Zelensky have made efforts before to meet an agreed stance on the conflict with a heated Oval Office clash in February, 2025, a standout.

On that occasion Trump evicted Zelensky from the White House after the press and American people watched the exchange take place, as Breitbart News reported.

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Euronews further reports Zelensky is due to meet Trump on the same day as a memorial service in Washington for the late U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, a longtime supporter of Ukraine who died earlier this month at the age of 71.

Graham was struck down by a “sudden illness” July 11 after returning from a trip to Kyiv, after announcing he had reached an agreement with the White House on the long-delayed Russia sanctions bill.

Graham served in the U.S. Senate for over two decades. He won the Republican primary for his seat in early June of this year after securing the endorsement of Trump.

Trump is due to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the same day as Zelensky.