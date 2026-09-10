Ukraine Claims Successful Deep Strike on Russian Arctic Assets

Ukraine sent drones deep into Russia’s Arctic north late on Wednesday to execute strikes against a host of key assets, sparking a fire at an industrial facility in Novy Urengoy, a city in the heart of Russia’s most important natural-gas producing region.

AP reports Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine is responding to Moscow’s strikes with daily long-range attacks of its own on infrastructure deep inside Russia as he seeks to broaden the war front.

Fire Point, a Ukrainian company that makes deep-strike drones and cruise and ballistic missiles, confirmed on X: “guess who just traveled over 3,300 km and successfully hit the target?”

It did not elaborate further.

Russian independent news outlet Meduza was quoted by AP as saying it was Ukraine’s first attack on the city.

About some 80 percent of all natural gas in Russia is currently extracted in the Yamalo-Nenets region, according to the Interfax news agency.

Zelensky also said Ukrainian strikes targeted Novorossiysk, a Black Sea port in Russia’s Krasnodar region, as Kyiv continues to work to broaden the range of assets it can hit Russia with via its expanding fleet of drones.

The attack hit a naval base, including a terminal used to load oil, military port facilities, and warships carrying cruise missiles, according to Zelensky.

Domestically produced missiles and drones are increasingly key to Ukraine’s long-range attacks on Russia, as Breitbart London reported.