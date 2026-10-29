A knifeman engaged in a days-long stabbing rampage who stormed through a London-bound intercity train had a look of “the greatest delight on his face” as he attacked passengers, a court has heard.

33-year-old “Black British national” Anthony Williams caused “caused terror and fear on an unimaginable scale” as he launched an attack aboard a speeding train on which, for the passengers trapped aboard with him, there was no means of escape. 10 people were stabbed aboard a London-bound train on November 1st 2025, with some suffering critical wounds from Williams’ large kitchen knife.

Including the ten stabbings on the train and four further stabbings at several locations across England the previous day, Williams faces 14 counts of attempted murder. He admits the stabbings but denies he was attempting to kill.

Cambridge Crown Court was told by the prosecutor that:

The defendant, Mr Williams, armed with a knife, caused terror and fear on an unimaginable scale, moving up and down a busy train from which there was no escape, stabbing several people as he did so…. Across the Halloween weekend last year, to the many people he encountered, the defendant, Anthony Williams, posed a dangerous threat, marauding through towns and cities, on streets and trains alike, armed with a knife… He stabbed many, seeking to end their lives with deadly intention, striking out at them when they were defenceless and in fear.

Among the victims over the two days of stabbings were children and an elderly man. At least three people aboard the train attempted to organise counter-attacks against the knifeman, yet with little to defend themselves with they too were stabbed.

On Thursday, the court was shown footage of a member of the train crew who used a frying pan in an attempt to beat the knifeman back. The crewman was stabbed so severely both of his lungs were punctured and he required four blood transfusions.

The court heard witnesses state that when the knifeman was attacking people, he “had the greatest delight on his face”, reports the BBC. One witness said: “I saw his eyes expand with pleasure. I saw the contempt on his face, like a person who’s high… He was just loving every single moment. He loved seeing us in desperation.”

In one case, a passenger caught in his seat by the knifeman and stabbed several times may have had his life saved by his dog, which barked at the attacker, causing him to flee.

Police had previously said they had also charged Williams with theft over kitchen knives stolen from an ASDA supermarket. Early in the investigation police said they did not believe there was a terrorist motive.

The trial continues.