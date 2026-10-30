France Prepares for ‘Very High’ Violence as It Braces for Halloween Riots

Another weekend, another round of violence on the strife-torn streets of France. That was the grim forecast Friday as the country’s interior minister warned of a “very high risk of public disorder” over the coming 48-hours as some 70,000 police officers prepare for fresh riots across the Halloween weekend.

The minister pledged an “extremely firm” response after mass protests on October 17 degenerated into leftist-driven urban rioting and mass looting, as Breitbart News reported.

FRANCE24 details the new round of demonstrations come in an increasingly febrile political climate, with presidential elections six months away and the leader of the Front National, Marine Le Pen, surging in opinion polls.

“The day of October 31 presents a very high risk of public disorder,” Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez told reporters.

Around 70,000 police officers and gendarmes will be deployed across France, matching the number mobilised a week ago, he said as per the FRANCE24 report.

The security measures introduced last week to protect shops will be strengthened, Nuñez vowed while demonstrations will be allowed, but “not in city centres, where there is a risk of public disorder.”

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“We will tolerate no excesses,” he added, pledging an “extremely firm” response is in the offing.

Nunez also revealed authorities had detected social media calls for Halloween gatherings on Saturday evening calling for a “revolution.”

He said those appeals were being circulated by radical left groups but “these gatherings will be banned,” he said.