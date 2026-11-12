In a major blow to globalist Prime Minister Donald Tusk, the Polish Supreme Court has rejected attempts by his allies last month to replace conservatives on the Constitutional Tribunal and unilaterally appoint liberal leadership in a move which was described by opponents as akin to a “coup”.

Following a year of political wrangling between liberal Prime Minister Tusk and conservative President Karol Nawrocki over the appointment of justices to the Constitutional Tribunal — the highest court in the country concerning matters of law — during which President Nawrocki refused to swear in any new judges appointed by the Tusk-controlled Sjem parliament, matters came to ahead late last month, when liberal justice Anna Korwin-Piotrowska ordered that conservative court president Bogdan Święczkowski and his vice president Bartłomiej Sochański were suspended from their positions and declared that she was now the head of the Constitutional Tribunal.

Święczkowski, who is aligned with the opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party refused to accept the legitimacy of the order, maintaining that he was still the head of the influential court. This came to a head in a sensational scene in Warsaw on October 30th when the Tusk government deployed riot police to the Constitutional Tribunal to prevent Święczkowski from entering the building.

Dramatically, President Nawrocki cut short his diplomatic trip to Senegal and returned to the Polish capital that evening, before forcing his way into the building where he was heard denouncing those inside, and insisting that they had no legal authority as he had not sworn them in.

President Nawrocki accused Tusk and his allies of having committed a “crime against the Constitution of the Republic of Poland”, while Prime Minsiter Tusk had claimed that his actions were merely intended to “restore the rule of law”.

Although the Supreme Court initially ruled that it did not have jurisdiction over the case, Polish paper of record Rzeczpospolita reported that this decision was overturned and that it ultimately decided to rule this week that Święczkowski and Sochański were not lawfully suspended from their top positions on the Constitutional Tribunal and therefore should be restored to power.

Anna Korwin-Piotrowska rejected the ruling and claimed that the Supreme Court does not have the authority to overrule the suspensions judges Święczkowski and Sochański. Meanwhile, Święczkowski said that he will once again seek to enter the Constitutional Tribunal building on Thursday, and that if refused entry again, he will “call a bailiff with police assistance and we will try to get in there.”

Whether Święczkowski regains authority over the Tribunal and whether President Nawrocki’s bid to prevent new liberal appointees will likely have longterm impacts. With a general election looming next year, Prime Minister Tusk is apparently seeking to mitigate any potential loss for his governing coalition by stacking the court and thus effectively hamstringing the potential conservative government that would come into power.

Indeed, although Tusk’s Civic Coalition (KO) remains the most popular single party in the country, support for his coalition partners has collapsed and rival right-wing parties are on the rise. A Pollster Research Institute survey conducted last month predicted that the conservative Law and Justice (PiS), former PiS PM Mateusz Morawiecki’s Development Plus party, alongside fellow right-wing Confederation parties, are on course to win 47.6 per cent of the vote, more than enough to take control over the Polish Parliament.