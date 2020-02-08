Tim Tebow Celebrates People with Special Needs at 2020 ‘Night to Shine’

Athlete Tim Tebow and his wife, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, kicked off the sixth annual Night to Shine for people with special needs this week.

It took about 215,000 volunteers to plan the celebrations that were hosted by more than 720 churches in the United States and in over 30 countries, according to Fox News.

“We have decided to go out of our way to make the biggest, the most special night of the year for people with special needs because they’re worth it and they’re special,” Tebow said.

Friday, he tweeted a video compilation of the events from several different countries:

My favorite night of the year is here! #NightToShine Check out some highlights from our three international kick-off proms! 700+ Night to Shine proms happening tonight, please be in prayer for all the hosts & all of the amazing honored guests. pic.twitter.com/YO16PNmRP0 — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) February 7, 2020

“I want you to know that tonight is all about you. The red carpet, the balloons, the celebration — it is just for you,” he said in the video.

“It is because we love you. It is because you matter. It is because you are special, and there is a great purpose for your life. For every single one of you, we are naming you the king or the queen of the prom,” Tebow stated.

Friday, the Daytona Beach Fire Department in Florida tweeted photos of its firefighters escorting Night to Shine attendees to their venue:

We love escorting the prom queens down the red carpet for #NightToShine pic.twitter.com/54rPrPIz8S — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) February 8, 2020

Participants in Saluda, South Carolina, enjoyed dancing the night away with school mascots and their friends:

Last night was a night to remember, and every king and queen was {shining} all night long. We are looking forward to next year!! #NightToShine pic.twitter.com/k4TlSIo22Y — Night To Shine: Saluda (@ntssaluda) February 8, 2020

Friday, several first responders in Hilliard, Ohio, volunteered to attend the prom event to make sure attendees had the night of their lives.

Hilliard Police Department Officer Doug Lightfoot tweeted a photo of himself with a prom queen and said it was an honor to spend an evening at the celebration:

I had the honor spending the evening with Ms Lily at #NightToShine . I love her smile! pic.twitter.com/bvFDSMiUs0 — Doug Lightfoot (@lightfootclan) February 8, 2020

In La Homa, Texas, a young woman named Viva showed off her beautiful prom dress as attendees clapped and cheered while she twirled:

Friday, Waterfront Church DC tweeted photos of prom attendees with their buddies as they arrived for their big night in Washington, DC:

“The Christian faith is about loving Jesus and loving people, and that is what we are trying to do with this foundation and all of our outreaches,” the Tim Tebow Foundation’s website reads.

The foundation said its mission is to “bring Faith, Hope and Love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need.”