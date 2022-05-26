Pope Francis: ‘My Heart Is Broken’ over Texas School Shooting

ROME — Pope Francis said his heart is “broken” over Tuesday’s Texas school shooting while urging an end to the “indiscriminate trafficking of weapons.”

“My heart is broken over the massacre at the primary school in Texas,” the pontiff said following his weekly general audience in the Vatican Wednesday. “I pray for the children and adults killed, and their families.”

“It is time to say ‘no more’ to the indiscriminate trafficking of weapons,” he continued. “Let us all strive to ensure that such tragedies can never happen again.”

The pope also sent a telegram assuring the families of the victims of his prayers and “spiritual closeness.”

Francis was “deeply saddened to learn of the tragic shooting that took place at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde,” states the telegram written by the Vatican Secretary of State at the pope’s behest.

“Assuring those affected by this attack of his spiritual closeness, His Holiness joins the entire community in commending the souls of those children and teachers who died to Almighty God’s loving mercy and he implores the divine gifts of healing and consolation upon the injured and bereaved,” it reads

“With firm faith in the Risen Christ, through whom every evil will be overcome by good, he prays that those tempted to violence will choose instead the path of fraternal solidarity and love,” it closes, along with the promise of his apostolic blessing.

