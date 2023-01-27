WATCH: 5-Year-Old Preaches Jesus on Jennifer Hudson Show

A five-year-old boy who went viral after baptizing his Paw Patrol toy in the bathtub preached Jesus to millions recently on the Jennifer Hudson Show.

Young Luke Tillman of Flint, Michigan, appeared on Jennifer Hudson’s eponymous daytime television show where he shared his dream of becoming a preacher like his father and sang “Take Me to the Water” together with the Grammy Award-winning Hudson.

Tillman’s mother posted a video on Youtube on December 29 of Luke baptizing his Paw Patrol toy named Chase.

In the video, Luke stands in a bathtub with water announcing that his toy was “ready for baptism.”

Asked by his mother if he is sure Chase wants to get baptized, Luke responds: “Yeah, he needs the Holy Ghost!” The video has been viewed by millions on social media.

Tillman says he got the idea to baptize his toys from his father who baptized him last year at the age of four, something Luke had been requesting since he was two.

Luke says he wants to grow up and be just like his father Ezra, who serves as the pastor of First Trinity Missionary Baptist Church in Flint. “When I grow up I’m gonna be a pastor and a Christian,” Luke told Hudson.

Ezra said it is a “blessing” that his son wants to follow in his footsteps. “He preached to 20 million people in one week – I haven’t reached that in 20 years – and I am very happy about that,” he said.

When Hudson asked Luke to share his favorite scripture passage, Luke recited John 3:16 from memory to the audience: “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have everlasting life.”

The interview ended with Luke singing “Take Me to the Water” accompanied by Hudson and much of the audience.

“You have lifted us all up,” Hudson said. “You have an amazing calling on your life, so you keep doing what you’re doing, OK, and walking in God’s will. You gonna do that?”

“I’m never forget about God. Amen,” Luke replied.

