‘God Really Provides for Me’: Idaho Widow Tearfully Thanks Secret Santa for Surprise Donation

The notoriously generous “Secret Santa” of Eastern Idaho has teamed up with a local news team once again to spread some Christmas cheer, this time surprising a struggling widow with some much-needed help.

Rose, a certified nursing assistant with over 35 years experience, has lived alone since her husband died from cancer two years ago, East Idaho News reported. She has no parents or children, and spends her time helping patients.

The widow is “often seen buying them treats, drinks, slipping them cash when they need it and bringing in her late husband’s clothes to bless those in need,” according to the local outlet.

Rose regularly works 60-hour weeks and shows up every day with a positive attitude, but her dog unfortunately passed away a few months ago, and financial struggles have caused her to go without heat in her home for two years.

While she has been relying on her Christian faith and members of her church to help her out, she was still in need heading into the holiday season.

Fortunately, an anonymous donor who teamed up with the East Idaho News crew to give one million dollars to deserving individuals and families heard of Rose’s story.

When reporter Nate Eaton showed up to Rose’s home, she was having a furnace installed, donated by fellow widows and members of her church.

Lucky for Rose, the local news team also had gifts in tow.

When Eaton asked how she had managed to keep her home warm enough through all this time without a heater, she replied, “God!”

“Cause he tells you that if you ask him, he provides,” the nursing assistant added.

“We heard that you provide for a lot of your patients,” Eaton said, to which she responded, “That was supposed to be between me and God.”

When the reporter dropped the bomb that an anonymous Secret Santa asked him to come to Rose’s house, she began to cry.

“And it doesn’t have anything to do with the furnace, this is somebody completely different!” Eaton said. “He wanted to get you a new furnace, but guess what—we heard it was getting fixed!”

When Rose opened the first present, she broke down.

“That’s $2,000 in groceries!” Eaton said as the nursing assistant tearfully held the gift cards to a local supermarket.

A man who came to install the donated furnace chimed in, praising Rose for how much she deserved help.

“She’s deserving of this, she’s a wonderful lady,” he said.

Eaton then handed Rose her final gift—a check for $5,000.

When Rose saw the amount on the check, she was at a complete loss for words and cried in Eaton’s arms.

“But there’s probably someone who needs it more,” Rose said after she regained her composure. “God really provides for me.”

“I can’t take it back, it’s yours!” Eaton exclaimed.

The woman then turned to the camera and said “Thank you, Lord. Thank you.”

The Secret Santa has been surprising Idaho residents since November, including a mother of a special needs child, a family who lost everything to a house fire, and a pair of grandparents with health issues.