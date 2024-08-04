Hollywood Synagogue Vandalized for Second Time This Summer

The Kahal Ahavas Yisroel Synagogue in Hollywood, California, was vandalized in late July — for the second time this summer, according to local news reports.

Local CBS affiliate KCAL reported:

Security camera footage shows the moments that two men wearing hoodies cross Melrose Avenue and stop in front of the Kahal Ahavas Yisroel Synagogue on Thursday, one of which can be seen smashing the front windows with an unidentified object. Doni Dror, a board member at the synagogue, says that the video shows the man using either a hammer or a baton to smash each window, all while recording with the other suspect’s phone. … As a result [of the second incident], Los Angeles Police Department investigators have begun to look into the two incidents as potential hate crimes, which Dror thinks is undoubtedly the case.

A pro-Palestinian mob targeted another synagogue in June in what members of the Jewish community have called a “pogrom.”

A crowd of protesters prevented Jews from entering the synagogue to pray and study, and also sought to prevent access to a real estate forum about buying property in Israel.

Antisemitism has surged in the U.S. on liberal college campuses and in Democrat-run cities since the Hamas terror attack on Israel on October 7. Local leaders have often been slow to respond.

