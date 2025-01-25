Dr. Catherine Wheeler, a 24-year Ob/Gyn physician who performed abortions early in her career but stopped after becoming a Christian, told a crowd of thousands at the 52nd annual March for Life on Friday that she “felt the evil presence” of what is behind abortion, and that “it’s been a long road to become 100 percent pro-life.”

“My patients always told me the truth about abortion,” Wheeler explained to the crowd, who gathered in frigid temperatures on the National Mall in Washington, DC. “They told me about how abortion harmed them, about their regret. They would cry to me about their abortions. But when I went to the literature as now somebody who believed in God and knew the horrors of abortion, I found that tragically they had been lying to me. But my patients told me the truth. I had somebody ask me on an airplane once, how in the world when you’ve done something that horrible, do you even get up?”

“And I’ll tell you, I came to know Jesus and I came to know his love. Thank you God, Wheeler said. “I came to know his love and forgiveness. Forgiveness. And so only because of Jesus, can I stand up in front of you today. And only because of Jesus can I tell people the dignity, the humanity, and the amazing miracle of babies. And that abortions not only take innocent lives, but they harm women too and they harm all of us.”

Wheeler, who is the State President of the American Association of Prolife Ob/Gyn’s first state chapter, in Colorado, “is dedicated to educating the public about the truth of abortion, and the humanity and development of the preborn child,” according to her bio on the March for Life speakers’ page.

During her speech, the doctor reached out to March of Life participants that might be feeling the burden of their own personal experience with abortion, and, as a Christian, Wheeler spoke of “love and forgiveness” and “God’s grace,” even asking those in need to contact her directly. She went on to say:

So I am here today: if you’ve had an abortion, as an abortionist, I want you to know how sorry I am. And I know that there are people listening who’ve participated in abortion in some way who don’t yet know love and forgiveness, and that you don’t have to carry this burden anymore. And to you, I say, please contact me. I would love to talk with you, the American Association of Pro-Life OBGYNs.

“And this is why I March. Life is an incredible, beautiful miracle, and God’s grace is available for every single one of us. God bless you,” Wheeler concluded.