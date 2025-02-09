A priest who was attacked during a church service on Tuesday evening in Spokane, Washington, said it was a supernatural power that helped him remain calm during the incident.

When a man, identified as Joshua James Sommers, ran up the steps and straight toward Rev. David Gaines of Our Lady of Lourdes, the priest told Fox News on Friday he was mostly able to deflect the attack but was punched a few times in his side.

“He fell to the ground and I don’t know why I was doing this, but I was helping him up, and then he started swinging again with his left hand. I do remember his left fist coming for my face and swatting it down multiple times,” the priest explained.

The incident happened as the congregation was praying and shows Sommers collide with Gaines. However, the reverend is heard telling him, “It’s alright, just calm down… it’s alright, it’s okay” as the man grunts and others run over to help:

Despite the intensity of the situation, Gaines remained calm.

“I don’t know, honestly, where that came from – I could say the Holy Spirit, perhaps. I presumed that there was some kind of mental illness, because I’ve never seen this man in my life,” he stated.

Sommers was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor assault. For now, he is being held on outstanding felony warrants, according to NBC News.

Gaines told the outlet, “It’s definitely not something I expected to happen as a priest. God allows these sorts of things to happen, and then we want to figure out how to use it for some good.”

Prior to the incident, a mother and son who noticed the man was apparently homeless brought him into the church to participate in the service and because of the heavy snow outside. According to Gaines, the man suffers from schizophrenia.

Many people in the area struggle with addiction and mental illness, per NBC.

Meanwhile, the reverend also expressed his gratitude that the man was brought into the church.

“Now he came to a healing novena, and now he’s getting a ton of prayers. … God’s promise allows everything to happen. He doesn’t make evil things happen, but he allows bad things to happen for his greater glory for our salvation, salvation of souls, and hopefully for the salvation of Josh,” Gaines said.