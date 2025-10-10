A pizza delivery driver is being showered with blessings thanks to a kind-hearted pastor in Castle Rock, Colorado.

When Pastor Neal Seiwert called in a Papa John’s order for his family recently, the delivery driver, Suzanna, showed up but realized she mistakenly brought the wrong order, Fox News reported Friday.

In a Ring doorbell video, she apologized to the family when they opened their front door and said she saw order number 57 but theirs was 67.

“I screwed up. I’m sorry,” the woman said, clearly worried about their order and making it right. However, Seiwert took it as an opportunity to make sure she knew she was loved.

He said, “Don’t you, for one second, feel bad. We love you and Jesus loves you. And we hope you have a great night.” Moments later, he called his family out to their porch and they gathered around Suzanna and prayed over her.

While he was praying, Seiwert thanked God for her and said she mattered to his family. He then asked God to bless her life:

“When she was explaining herself… I really felt the love of God for her and wanted to do anything I could to relieve any pressure and anxiety she was [feeling],” the pastor told Fox, adding he wanted her to experience God’s love.

The family later found Suzanna and asked if she would allow them to create a GoFundMe page to help her financially.

As of Friday afternoon, the page had raised over $40,000 for her.