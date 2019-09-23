An eight-year-old girl from Virginia who helped raise thousands of dollars for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital by opening a lemonade stand was declared cancer-free on Wednesday.

Doctors diagnosed Ellee Large with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), the most common form of childhood cancer, in January of 2017.

For the next two years, Ellee decided to give back to the hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, where she received her treatments. The message began to spread, and after two lemonade stands, her efforts raised thousands with the help of donors from all over the nation:

Ellee Large didn't fundraise $7,400 alone; she had help from an army of friends and family. @angelique_wcyb found out how this is an effort to pay it forward. https://t.co/IiRbX0KKNN pic.twitter.com/YRFtkdcjnh — News 5 WCYB (@news5wcyb) August 29, 2019

The donors were dubbed “Ellee’s Army,” and according to her mother, Shauna Hurley Large, together they have raised more than $20,000 for the hospital.

“Last year, through the giant faith of a special little girl and the very generous donations of so many of you, Ellee’s Army was able to raise over $20,000 for St Jude!!” she wrote on Facebook.

Her mother said Ellee just wanted to help the other children she met during her time at the hospital.

“One of the ways she dealt with her own battle is trying to help … other kids that she’s met because those are her friends and those are our families,” she commented.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday to announce her daughter’s new diagnosis, Large said she had no words for how grateful she is that Ellee is now cancer-free.

The Facebook post reads:

“I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.”

John 16:33 Thankful and blessed……but really too many emotions to put into words right now. We got the call earlier today, but waited to share the news with everyone until Ellee could call and tell Hudson first. The sweetest words my ears have heard!! MRD negative!! (no cancer) God is so good and to Him we give all glory and praise for Ellee’s health!! God has blessed us with supportive family and friends and access to the best hospital in the world for our Ellee bean. We are so grateful for St. Jude and the care she has received both here in Memphis and at our home affiliate in Johnson City. We are beyond thankful and my heart is so full.

On August 28, Ellee held her third lemonade sale and expressed gratitude to everyone who helped raise money for St. Jude.

“Thank you so much. We are really proud of your donations and it’s because every child matters to us,” she said.