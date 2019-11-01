A group of senior citizens in Webster, Texas, got a big surprise from their community during a highly-anticipated Halloween event on Thursday.

Each of the 141 residents living at the Heartis Clear Lake assisted living facility wanted to make the holiday extra special this year for the kids in their community, so on October 9, the staff posted a photo to Facebook of the residents holding signs asking for candy donations.

“We miss giving candy to trick-or-treaters on Halloween,” one of the hand-written signs read. “Please help us reach our goal of collecting enough candy to invite the community to our home for a safe and fun place to trick-or-treat. Thank you!”

When bags of treats began pouring in from around the country, the residents were overwhelmed by the response.

“I didn’t know that there were people like that in this country,” said 87-year-old Jack Newlin. “I thought this country had done gone to hell, but I see that it hasn’t.”

The staff wanted to make sure there were enough kids to eat it all, so they posted another photo of two of the senior citizens holding signs that read “We need trick-or-treaters,” and encouraged neighbors to bring their children and grandchildren to the facility on Halloween.

The residents got their wish when kids and their families began flooding through the doors to celebrate with them on Thursday evening.

“It’s been great. They come by and they have been really cute. It’s fun for us,” said resident Ortera Ellis.

One parent said he believes the event helped the residents feel like they are wanted and needed by their neighbors.

“It gives them a sense of reality. It gives them a sense they still have family and we are their family,” he concluded.

The Halloween party also included a bounce house, hayrides, face painting, and more snacks for everyone to enjoy.