Child Dies from Cardiac Arrest on Delta Airlines Flight

A 10-year-old girl died from cardiac arrest Thursday on a Delta Airlines flight from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Seattle, Washington.

The medical emergency was reported not long after takeoff as the plane returned to the airport, according to NBC News.

However, once paramedics arrived at the scene to provide medical assistance, the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) said in a statement that “all efforts were futile and the child was beyond medical help,” adding that “her death was determined on scene.”

Delta Airlines also released a statement regarding the tragic event.

“Delta flight 2423 from Los Angeles to Seattle returned to Los Angeles International Airport shortly after takeoff due to a medical emergency onboard. The flight was met by paramedics. Delta is working to reaccomodate customers to their final destination.”

Sudden Cardiac Death (SCD) is a “sudden, unexpected death caused by a change in heart rhythm (sudden cardiac arrest),” and is considered the biggest cause of natural death in adults in the United States, according to WebMD.

Even though Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) happens rarely in children, it can affect anyone who is considered healthy, according to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

“Each year, SCA claims the lives of over 2,000 children and adolescents in the U.S. and accounts for approximately 3-5 percent of all deaths in children aged 5-19 years. It is also responsible for 10-15 percent of sudden unexpected infant deaths,” the website stated.

Thursday, Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Officer Mike Lopez said it did not appear that there was any foul play involved in the child’s death, adding that the department was handling the investigation.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the girl and no other details were immediately available.