President Donald Trump immediately accepted the Supreme Court’s decision to add “gender identity” to the 1964 law against sexual discrimination.

He told reporters late afternoon June 15:

“They’ve ruled. I’ve read the decision and some people were surprised, but they’ve ruled, and we live with their decision. That’s what it’s all about. We live with the decision of the Supreme Court. Very powerful, a very powerful decision, actually.”

The 172-page decision was released Monday morning, and it bars hiring managers from rejecting people who present themselves as members of the opposite sex. The six-judge majority said:

The employers also stress that homosexuality and transgender status are distinct concepts from sex, and that if Congress wanted [in 1964] to address these matters in Title VII [hiring discrimination laws], it would have referenced them specifically. But when Congress chooses not to include any exceptions to a broad rule, this Court applies the broad rule.

“They have so ruled,” Trump added.

Numerous polls show the public wants to preserve the civic rules and laws that help men and women manage their competition and cooperation in a society equally divided among people with male or female bodies.

For example, laws have allowed single-sex sports, single-sex changing rooms, and showers, as well as various protections for women, including single-sex shelters, scholarships, and subsidies for women business owners.

Similarly, popular culture urges men to take dangerous jobs and to not exploit their physical advantages over women, for example, by disdaining men who beat women in sports or boys who hit girls in fights.

But progressives want to eliminate the public’s recognition of the differences between the capabilities and preferences of the two sexes. For example, Breitbart News reported one poll in June 2019:

A narrow plurality of Democrats favor allowing men who say they are transgender to enter women’s sports, but the change is opposed two-to-one by adults, independents, parents, and middle-class voters, says a poll by Rasmussen Reports. The poll shows “a huge opportunity for us,” said Terry Schilling, the executive director of the American Principles Project. He continued, “It shows how far out the left has come on this; they claim to be pro-feminist and pro-woman, but they support things that will destroy women’s sports.”

The Rasmussen poll matched prior surveys. The surveys show that most Americans wish to help and comfort people who think they are a member of the opposite sex, but they also reject the transgender ideology’s claim that people’s legal sex is determined by their feeling of “gender identity,” not by biology.

In general, the transgender ideology says a person’s sex is determined by his or her “gender identity,” not by his or her biology.

Transgender advocates claim that two million Americans say they are transgender to a greater or lesser extent.

But very few people who describe themselves as transgender undergo transition surgery of the genitals.

Only about 4,118 Americans surgically altered their bodies in hospitals from 2000 to 2014 to appear like members of the opposite sex, according to a pro-transgender medical study. A 2018 Pentagon report commissioned by former Defense Secretary James Mattis said that “rates for genital surgery are exceedingly low- 2% of transgender men and 10% of transgender women.”