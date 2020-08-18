Newlyweds Donate, Serve Food from Wedding Reception to Ohio Shelter

A pair of newlyweds turned their canceled wedding into a way of giving back to the community by donating their reception food to an Ohio women’s shelter.

Tyler and Melanie Tapajna, of Parma, Ohio, had arranged for a more traditional wedding ceremony before the coronavirus pandemic hit. They planned to host a party with 150 guests, booked a DJ, and brought in caterers to bring their special day to life in August.

But as event venues began to cancel their bookings due to the coronavirus, the couple had to change course.

The couple decided to do away with the large gathering for safety reasons and donate the food to a local women’s shelter.

“It was really either have the big wedding or donate the food,” Melanie Tapajna told CNN. “We were actually kind of excited I think more about donating the food than being stressed during the wedding.”

After having a small backyard wedding on Saturday with immediate family members, the newly married couple went to Laura’s Home — a women and children’s shelter run by The City Mission in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tyler, who wore his tuxedo, and Melanie, who wore her wedding gown, served food to people at the shelter while wearing masks, gloves, and hairnets.

The couple served fried chicken, green beans, mac and cheese, and salad to 135 women and children, said Rich Trickel, CEO of The City Mission.

The couple says they hope their way of giving back to the community inspires others in similar situations to do the same.