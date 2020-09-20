Dog Uses ‘Emotional Support Dog’ to Overcome Crippling Anxiety

A traumatized dog is overcoming his crippling anxiety thanks to the help of his fellow four-legged friend.

When Arnold the Weimaraner was a puppy, he had a bloody encounter with a much larger German Shepherd. The experience left the pup scarred for life, growing skittish and scared whenever he would see a big dog.

But then his human owner, Carolyn Manalis of Perth, Australia, adopted a miniature dachshund from a friend, and the two dogs quickly became fast friends, the New York Post reported.

The dachshund, named Frank, was not only a friend to Arnold; he also filled the role of an emotional support animal.

Despite a one-year age difference and a 66-pound weight gap, Frank is the one who is brimming with confidence and is helping Arnold overcome his crippling anxiety.

“Frank has helped Arnold regain his confidence to be able to play and wrestle while learning that this doesn’t always mean he’s going to get hurt or attacked,” Manalis said of the progress documented on the dogs’ joint Instagram account. “Having a little friend to play with has been the perfect therapy for Arnold to heal.”

But their relationship is symbiotic, as Arnold helps Frank learn the ways of the house.

“We swear Frank thinks Arnold is his dad,” Manalis said. “Being the second child, he definitely didn’t get as much training and attention as the first. Most of what he has learned, he has learned from Arnold.”

It could be said that the black and tan dog has morphed into a bit of a copy cat.

“Everywhere Arnold walks, Frank will follow,” Manalis said.