Zimbabwe President Wishes Trump Well and a Speedy Recovery

The President of Zimbabwe took to social media early Friday morning to wish U.S. President Donald Trump well and a speedy recovery from his battle with coronavirus.

Emmerson Mnangagwa also included First Lady Melania Trump in his well wishes when he tweeted:

My best wishes to President Trump @realdonaldtrump and the First Lady @FLOTUS as they make a full recovery from COVID-19. — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) October 2, 2020

As Breitbart News reported, Zimbabwe’s head of state was hardly alone in seeking the best for the president.

Dozens of other leaders offered their thoughts as well with an almost universal appeal for a speedy recovery for the occupants of the White House.