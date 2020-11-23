Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Monday questioned the inconsistencies among his Democrat colleagues, many of whom want to defund the police yet “expect the police to enforce their crazy #COVIDー19 [Chinese coronavirus] rules.”

“Democrats #DefundThePolice. But then expect the police to enforce their crazy #COVIDー19 rules. How about we support the police and let them stop real crimes?” he asked:

Democrats #DefundThePolice. But then expect the police to enforce their crazy #COVIDー19 rules. How about we support the police and let them stop real crimes? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 23, 2020

Jordan’s inquiry follows several Democrat leaders urging Americans to refrain from gathering over the Thanksgiving holiday. Some, such as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), have capped gatherings at private residences.

The New York Democrat’s edict limits gatherings to ten people, and he has made it clear that he expects police to enforce it.

“I’m a law enforcement officer; I enforce the laws — I don’t get to pick and choose,” Cuomo said last week, criticizing the officers who have publicly said that they will not enforce the mandates.

“Well, I’m not going to enforce domestic violence laws because that’s a family affair? No: There’s a law and you have to enforce the law, or don’t call yourself a law enforcement officer,” he added.

“Nobody is saying knock on doors and count heads,” he continued. “But you come across a gathering for one reason or another and there’s 20 people there, you say, ‘This can’t happen.'”

According to the Times Union, a spokesman for the governor’s office clarified that Cuomo is simply expecting law enforcement to “take steps to ensure that illegal gatherings are broken up.”

Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino is among those who said he will not enforce the order:

Similarly, Erie County Sheriff Timothy B. Howard said he has “no plans to utilize my office’s resources or Deputies to break up the great tradition of Thanksgiving dinner”:

Officers on the west coast are facing similar predicaments over enforcing California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) statewide coronavirus curfew.

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones said enforcement is not practical and could sour relations between the police and the community.

“I really don’t want our women and men of the sheriff’s office to be instruments of that oppression,” he said during a Saturday appearance on Fox & Friends.

“I want folks to call us when they need help, knowing that we are going to show up and make their lives better and make the situation better, and this is the opposite of that,” he added.